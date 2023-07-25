LONDON, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - France's Thales (TCFP.PA) is doubling down on cybersecurity with its $3.6 billion purchase of U.S. firm Imperva. The $30-billion aerospace and defence group has been on a shopping spree over the past two years, seeking to transform itself into a powerhouse that oversees data protection and digital-identity management for organisations. Thales's boss Patrice Caine briefly considered buying Atos's (ATOS.PA) cybersecurity arm last year, but didn’t go through with it. Imperva is its biggest cyber deal so far. But investors are far from impressed. Thales's stock initially slid 2% on Tuesday after it unveiled the deal.

The purchase values the Thoma Bravo-backed group at 17 times forecast 2024 operating profit, according to Thales. But that already-chunky multiple is only after including cost savings and revenue boosters. Just over half of the total $110 million of synergies come from estimated increases to the top line, which investors often heavily discount in M&A. Meanwhile Caine’s push into the racy cyber sector doesn’t seem to register in the group’s valuation. Thales trades at roughly the same 15 times 12-month forward earnings multiple as defence rival BAE Systems (BAES.L), according to Refinitiv Datastream, even though the latter group is much less exposed to the generally higher-valued cyber sector. That means investors are sceptical that Thales’s efforts to crack the war against hacking will work out for shareholders. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.