LONDON, July 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Thames Water is stepping back from the brink, a little bit. The UK government has been considering options to place the indebted utility into administration, if it can’t raise funding. Shareholders, led by Canada’s Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, have now agreed to pony up 750 million pounds. They’ve also acknowledged even more will be allowed over the next regulatory review period between 2025 and 2030.

That, plus a reported decline in Thames’ debt levels to 77% of regulatory capital value, a valuation metric used in water companies, makes the prospect of an immediate administration less likely. Still, in the year to March the group missed targets to cut leakage by 25%, saw pollution incidents rise, and ranked last among peers for customer satisfaction. The shareholders’ new money is not the full 1 billion pounds already earmarked, and is conditional on Thames coming up with a plan to improve performance. It also hinges on “appropriate regulatory arrangements” – possibly a hope that regulator Ofwat will cut the company some slack in the next five-year review in the form of adequate shareholder returns.

Bonds issued by Thames’ holding company, Kemble, rose as much as 10 percentage points following the news. That reflects a lower likelihood the group will have to sever dividends, which are needed to service the bonds. But they are still trading at 66% of face value, and yield around 20%, according to Refinitiv. That depressed price suggests there’s a long way to go before Thames is on dry land. (By Neil Unmack)

