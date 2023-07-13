Thames Water’s leaky financials are far from fixed: podcast
LONDON, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The privately owned UK water company managed to cobble together a rescue from existing shareholders. But in this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why the fresh funds may not be enough, and the threat of nationalisation hangs over the sector as a whole.
