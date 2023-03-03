













LONDON, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The gap between the oft-hyped up promises of universal connectivity and the struggles of telecommunication companies to finance the networks that will make them a reality has been a fixture of the Mobile World Congress. The annual Barcelona tech fest this week was in line with tradition, but a different mood music could also be heard beyond the bleatings of European telco executives. The good news for them is that European competition authorities seem to have been mollified by the constant pleading, and could take a softer approach to consolidation in the industry.

The 80,000-plus attendants could walk the gigantic halls and ponder the wondrous perspectives offered by talking robot dogs, folding smartphones, or, for example, Nokia’s (NOKIA.HE) plan to deploy a 4G network on the moon. European telecom executives instead focused on what many described as their financial straight jacket, caught as they are between strict regulators, demanding shareholders, and the need to keep investing massively just to keep abreast of technological developments and consumer demands.

“Fair share” was one of the key concepts debated during the gathering - the push by European telcos to make the big U.S. technology companies responsible for much of the data traffic on their networks contribute to the funding of their investment plans. Christel Heydemann and Timotheus Höttges, the respective chief executives of France’s $30 billion Orange (ORAN.PA) and Germany’s $112 billion Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), both cited what Heydemann called the “unsustainable” situation where the five largest traffic generators - Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O), Netflix (NFLX.O) and Meta Platforms (META.O) - together account for 55% of the data traffic. Höttges compared the 55 billion euros invested by European telcos on infrastructure last year to the 1 billion euros invested in connectivity by those he calls the “hyperscalers”.

The complex debate is only starting, with a ”consultation” launched by the European Union commission, whose member Thierry Breton professes to be agnostic on the contentious issue. The dispute is pitting David versus Goliath. The five U.S. companies targeted for contribution have a combined market capitalisation of more than $5 trillion - 21 times that of the five largest European telecom groups together.

Regulators are opposed to the idea, as already are some governments, such as the Netherlands. And there is no consensus on the form fair-sharing would take. A tax would be neither practical nor popular, but the alternative - wholesale commercial agreements - risks playing fast and loose with the concept of internet neutrality. In any case it will take years before European operators see hypothetical Big Tech payments contribute to their top line, one telco CEO privately acknowledged.

Meanwhile investors are yet to see the full proceeds of the 600 billion euros invested in networks in the past decade, according to a PwC estimate quoted by Heydemann, with consumers intending to pay less for ever more services. And they fret at the billions that must now be spent as the transition to 5G accelerates, with 6G already looming.

The hope is now that, considering the European telcos’ low return on investment, European competition authorities will review their strict stance on consolidation in the sector. According to New Street Research the sector’s return on capital employed sank in the last decade to a low of 8% this year - a level last seen in 2001.

Breton said he wanted a “serious discussion about the possible existing obstacles” to cross-border deals. That comes as another sign that after two consecutive crises, and the need to focus on technological sovereignty, the European Commission has softened its approach to competition issues. The single European market still doesn’t exist in the telecoms industry, with three or four operators in each of its 27 member countries. That compares to three in the U.S.

The eventual loosening of the EU’s stringent competition standard, which the most optimistic telco CEOs see happening, should be tested this year with decisions on Orange’s merger with KKR’s (KKR.N) MasMovil in Spain, and, if it ever pans out, the possible merger between $33 billion Vodafone (VOD.L) UK operations and CK Hutchison-owned (0001.HK) Three. A more favourable regulatory environment may not in and by itself bolster the M&A machine: higher interest rates and operators keen to reduce or contain their leverage will bring restraint. But it at least gives telco bosses some reason for hope: New Street Research reckons the sector’s return on capital employed could recover to 10% by 2029 as regulators grow more flexible.

In the short term, the easiest way to boost returns may be to take on costs, including those allowed by technology. Deutsche Telekom’s Höttges urged the industry to embrace Open Radio Access Network through which operators will be able to use a multiplicity of software suppliers and vendors on their sites, instead of being linked to one. That will keep costs down by fostering competition, while also helping contain energy costs.

A discussion on how to unleash funding for the billions of euros of infrastructure investments needed in the coming decade may prove useful. But European telcos also have means to address some of the problems they are facing without giving the impression that everything depends on forces beyond their control.

The Mobile World Congress 2023 took place in Barcelona between Feb. 27 and March 2.

Editing by George Hay and Streisand Neto











