There’s only one Steve Schwarzman, thankfully

Stephen Schwarzman, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Blackstone, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, Sept. 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Supreme leaders are rare in business but Blackstone (BX.N) boss Steve Schwarzman is one. He wields more power over his company, which manages $684 billion of investments, than rival buyout barons, with pay that puts Silicon Valley in the shade. Unusually high returns allow Blackstone to blow a raspberry at good governance.

As well as being chairman and chief executive, Schwarzman votes on behalf of a group of senior managers past and present, giving him a 42% say on most shareholder votes while having roughly a 20% economic stake, based on the company’s last annual filing. He has sole discretion over hiring and firing members of the board. And as a one-man compensation committee, Schwarzman decides all executives’ pay, except his own.

While KKR (KKR.N) has a similar setup, ultimate power is split between two chairmen – Henry Kravis and George Roberts – with less than one-third of the company’s votes. Carlyle (CG.O) gives investors one vote per share, as soon will Apollo Global Management (APO.N). TPG is considering a public offering of its own, according to the Wall Street Journal, but has already divided power between its founders and an outside chief executive, Jon Winkelried.

Paramount leaders are more common in tech - take Facebook’s (FB.O) Mark Zuckerberg or Alphabet (GOOGL.O) founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. But Schwarzman has an edge. Where Zuckerberg takes negligible salary and bonus, as did Page and Brin, Schwarzman received $212 million over the past three years through a mechanism that gives him a cut of clients’ performance fees.

Schwarzman does this because he can. The firm’s assets under management have almost doubled in five years, and its market capitalization has quadrupled. KKR’s shares have done better, but Blackstone trades at 28 times the coming year’s estimated price-to-earnings ratio, compared with KKR’s 18 times, according to Refinitiv data. The gap has never been wider. Carlyle’s discount to Blackstone has actually increased since it said it would ditch its super-voting shares.

Fund manager BlackRock (BLK.N) suggests companies with super-voting shares ask investors to approve their governance every few years. Schwarzman’s likely successor, Jon Gray, may take a more democratic approach. Before then, a sharp fall in returns that drags down Blackstone’s share price might force the buyout boss to rethink. But since rivals would probably be in the same boat, even that’s unlikely to put an end to the Schwarzman exception.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares in Blackstone have risen by nearly 75% in 2021, giving it a market capitalization of $136 billion as of the market’s close on Aug. 17. By comparison, the S&P 500 Index has risen by roughly 20%.

