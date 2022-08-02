A trader works on the trading floor on the last day of trading before Christmas at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 23, 2021.

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tech valuations are in freefall amid a darkening economic picture, leaving private equity buyers to sift through the wreckage. In this episode of The Exchange podcast, Thoma Bravo managing partner Seth Boro explains how his firm is navigating the market shift.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @JMAGuilford on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Amanda Gomez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.