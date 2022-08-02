1 minute read
Thoma Bravo is riding the tech downturn: podcast
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tech valuations are in freefall amid a darkening economic picture, leaving private equity buyers to sift through the wreckage. In this episode of The Exchange podcast, Thoma Bravo managing partner Seth Boro explains how his firm is navigating the market shift.
