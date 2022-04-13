Thoma Bravo plays PE’s favorite tune
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The classic private equity playbook still works. KKR (KKR.N) has agreed to acquire cybersecurity company Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo for $3.8 billion, Bloomberg reported. That’s more than double the $1.6 billion that Thoma Bravo paid for the company in 2018. Running the numbers implies the seller juiced profitability massively to produce healthy returns.
KKR said on Tuesday that Barracuda now generates over $500 million in revenue. That implies sales have grown at about the same rate as when the company was public. If KKR has purchased Barracuda at a similar multiple to the one that Thoma Bravo paid in 2017, the massive increase in Barracuda’s value likely came through lifting its EBITDA margin from 20% in its last quarter as a public company to something closer to 36%.
Putting this together with the amount of debt that Thoma Bravo used to fund the acquisition, the fund’s return might be more than 35%, Breakingviews calculates. Juicy returns like this are what all private equity firms aspire towards. (By Jonathan Guilford)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Tesco’s bad vibes are worse for non-food retailers read more
Private markets keep faith with the metaverse read more
Utility’s share pop turns on Dubai’s IPO pipeline read more
GoTo IPO debuts in politically smart fashion read more
Toshiba’s bids plan deserves cautious optimism read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.