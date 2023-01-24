













NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Josh Kushner is getting some help from friends. The 37-year-old head of venture firm Thrive Capital, which invests in startups such as Kim Kardashian’s Skims, has sold a 3.3% stake to KKR’s (KKR.N) Henry Kravis, Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Brazilian private equity investor Jorge Paulo Lemann, among others. Venture-backed valuations are taking a hit as interest rates rise. But Kushner inked a decent price – and furthered relationships that could be helpful.

Thrive sold that same small stake to Goldman Sachs (GS.N) in mid-2021, then bought it back last December. This deal values the company at $5.3 billion, a roughly 50% premium to the price the investment bank paid some two years ago. Over that same period, the Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC) is down almost a fifth.

It’s possible Thrive’s value fell between late last year and now. Still, venture firms have slowed their fundraising pace in recent months, according to data provider PitchBook. If Kushner has trouble raising capital down the road, it’ll help having wealthy friends with an established rolodex. Plus, there’s plenty of gray hair in the group Kushner tapped. As the venture market faces a downturn the likes of Kushner haven’t seen, a seasoned set of confidants will be needed. (By Anita Ramaswamy)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

“Angry Birds” buyout may have more levels to beat read more

Cellnex takeover would disrupt key strategic pivot read more

Brutal stomping leaves Dr. Martens better priced

Jacinda Ardern gives supply shortage new meaning read more

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.