Arbitrage is normally the trick of the wily financier, not the peripatetic journalist. But traveling at what we can only hope is the twilight of the Covid-19 pandemic requires similar skills. Another key to legally traversing borders without tweaking authorities is keeping abreast of fast-changing – and often arbitrary, even politically driven – changes in travel restrictions. That’s a competence not too different from following the news.

Many financial and business professionals hanker to get back on the road, see their customers and colleagues, and return to some normal sense of doing business. Three Breakingviews columnists who have, with an admittedly healthy sense of entitlement, crisscrossed oceans and hopscotched frontiers in Europe, North America and Asia offer some of their experiences.

The basic advice is simple. Do a lot of planning ahead to make sure you know the rules, which may still shift from one day to the next. Restrictions may not make sense, and even people charged with enforcing them are not always clear on how to do so. Be prepared to pay up for things like antibody tests and quarantine hotels. And above all, marshal all the patience you can. If you can manage all this, you can enjoy uncrowded international travel while it lasts.

A SIMPLE BORDER MADE MOLTO COMPLICATO

“Dove va?” asked the beefy soldier at the checkpoint in Milan’s Central Station. Behind him sat two functionaries checking self-declaration forms that travellers between Italian regions are required to complete before boarding trains. The hard-to-read photocopies require the signatory to declare total awareness of the measures contained within articles 46 and 47 of a presidential decree of May 25, 2020 and article 2 of a May 16, 2020 decree. Got that? Of course not. Neither do the poor soldiers and bureaucrats enforcing them.

That’s because Italy, like Switzerland, where I was headed, keeps changing the rules. Just before this visit to Milan, where I held some walk-and-talk meetings, Prime Minister Mario Draghi imposed a five-day quarantine for anyone coming from the European Union or Schengen-area countries. At least, that’s how it was sold at first. But like so many of these mostly spontaneous rules, travellers must read the fine print with lawyerly precision.

The quarantine rule was sprung after extensive lobbying by domestic tourism businesses before Easter to dissuade Italians from spending the holiday break in Mykonos or Marbella, where life continues. How they’d have alternatively spent their euros in Italy, with its draconian lockdown redux, is hard to imagine.

But here’s the thing. The ordinance “provides that, upon returning to Italy, it is mandatory to” submit to quarantine. The operative word is “returning.” That’s been interpreted by arriving outsiders as exempting them from the rule’s targeted pettiness towards would-be Italian holiday-fleers. Whether that’s true is hard to say. No mention was made on a Friday flight to Rome from Zurich. Not on departure or by the carabinieri who checked my negative test at Fiumicino. As an aside, it’s the fourth I have had to produce since receiving the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) vaccine in New York more than a month ago. Anyone for vaxports?

This is not to single out Italy. Switzerland’s Federal Council requires a 10-day quarantine for arrivals by air from Lazio, the region that includes Rome, plus a pre-flight test. The Swiss used to require a PCR or polymerase chain reaction test, which took about two days and cost twice as much, but as that became too confusing, the Swiss amended the rules, a fact that only someone regularly monitoring the federal health department’s website would have ascertained.

Lazio is one of nine Italian regions on the Swiss quarantine list, which just added Puglia. Not included are 11 others, including Lombardy and Piedmont, which border Switzerland. So, what are canny travellers doing? Naturally, they’re taking regional trains from Milan or Turin, or driving, over the border. And because they’re transiting by land, they don’t even need a test. Heck, on a recent rail crossing back to Switzerland, authorities didn’t so much as check my train ticket. Arbitrageurs who want to hit the road, start your engines. (By Rob Cox)

FROM MUMBAI TO LONDON AND THE HIMALAYAS

It’s a privilege to roam but I’m a less happy traveller. Besides donning face masks, gowns, and shields, crossing borders is an expensive and bureaucratic business. During the pandemic, I’ve flown twice from my base in Mumbai to London and taken eight domestic flights within continent-sized India.

I tabled my passport much of this past month. I sped to London for a family emergency and returned to India to institutional quarantine; no hardship because I stayed in the Taj Mahal hotel overlooking the Gateway of India. After a second week of quarantine at home, I jumped on a flight for a week of trekking in the snow-clad Himalayan mountains. Now I’m in lockdown as Covid-19 cases soar again.

Pandemic travel is burning a bigger hole in my pocket. Take PCR tests: I spent 390 pounds ($540) on swabs while in the UK within a week. International airfares have risen with limited flights that can get cancelled on a whim. Hotel quarantine costs can equal or exceed ticket prices.

The bureaucracy is byzantine, too, with rules constantly changing. I was filling out passenger locator forms and booking tests for successive days before I travelled to the UK. It was a similar experience on return. A visiting overseas fund manager on a whistle-stop tour of India this week told me he was pre-emptively testing almost every day to catch the next flight.

Some restrictions are questionable too. Arrivals in the UK from Pakistan and Bangladesh face costly hotel quarantine but those from India, sandwiched in the middle, will only do so from this week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled his visit to the country: The UK dithered because it wants a trade deal with the world’s fifth-largest economy. And many folks skip Mumbai hotel quarantine by flying through New Delhi, where the rules are different, and catching a domestic flight to Mumbai. This kind of problem extends far beyond these two countries.

The resumption of normal international travel will be a painful drawn-out affair. As well as the global vaccine divide between rich and poor nations, differing appetites for risk may keep countries that have aimed for zero or minimal Covid, like Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia, stuck in a bubble cut off from the world. There’s no substitute for packing your bags and being out on the road, but the journey will be bumpier than before. (By Una Galani)

TRANSATLANTIC TESTING BONANZA

For travel, the pandemic is both the best and worst of times. I've flown to the UK from my New York home twice since coronavirus became a household word. With quarantine required upon arrival at both ends and lots of red tape, there's no spontaneity involved. Yet the lack of crowds is an eye-opener.

On my own dime, I'll sometimes upgrade on the overnight leg to London. Not so much, though, when that part of the journey alone already costs $500 or more in Covid-19 tests. One before departure to board the plane, two on days two and eight after arrival mandated by the UK government, and another on day five allowing an early escape from quarantine as long as it's negative.

Then on top of the usual passport checks, there's the pre-flight Covid-test certificate, the receipt for the two post-arrival tests, and a passenger locator form aiming at keeping track of any cases that emerge. At least on my last trip, none of this was joined up in technological terms. Officials at Heathrow are struggling to make sure everyone had all the above, with rules changing regularly and different countries of origin offering different levels of testing readiness, too.

Some people are waiting six hours to get into the UK. And that may just be the prelude for those coming from "red list" countries – luckily not including the United States – who then spend 10 days in a hotel, paying 1,750 pounds for the privilege. Heathrow, in fact, was the most Covid-alarming part of my last trip, with so many people waiting cheek by jowl for attention at the border. It could get worse once resident Brits can legally take holidays abroad again from May 17.

Although there's extra U.S. paperwork too, landing back at JFK was, relatively speaking, a dream, especially compared with the norm. And that's the good side of the pandemic, from a selfish traveler's perspective. Airports, planes, runways and flight paths are empty. International passenger demand was still down 89% in February from February 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association.

And while quarantine and lockdowns don't make for exciting exploration, some of the usually busy parts of London and New York are blissfully empty. On sunny spring days, however, Regent's Park and Central Park alike are cheerfully full of people who have learned the value of their local open spaces.

Domestic travel in the United States is already a different story: Leisure bookings are back to 85% of pre-Covid levels, Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said on Thursday. I'm not sure I'm yet ready for packed flights, including those middle seats which Delta will start using again on May 1. To leave Covid in the past is what the world desperately needs, but there will be one or two sepia-tinted memories. (By Richard Beales)

