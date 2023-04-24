













LONDON, April 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - An abrupt CEO departure adds yet more problems for Thyssenkrupp’s (TKAG.DE) long-suffering investors. The 4 billion euro German steel-to-cars group’s shares fell as much as 13% after it said Martina Merz was leaving after just four years in the job, and several months after her mandate was renewed.

Merz was drafted in after her predecessor Guido Kerkhoff himself left after just 14 months, amid an aborted steel spinoff. She took radical action to bring down debt by selling the company’s crown jewels, its lifts business, to private equity for 17 billion euros. Yet life since then has been harder: JPMorgan reckons the group has burned 2.5 billion euros of cash since the elevator sale. Progress on a listing of Thyssenkrupp’s hydrogen business or a steel spinoff has been slow, despite a plan to hive off weaker units. Analysts expect an EBIT margin of just over 3% by 2025, far below the target of 4% to 6%, according to Refinitiv data.

Thyssenkrupp says it will continue its transformation, and appointed a former Siemens (SIEGn.DE) executive, Miguel Ángel López Borrego, to replace Merz. Yet investors still smarting from a minus 37% total return under its last bold CEO now seem to be expecting more of the same. (By Neil Unmack)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Philips’ convalescence has way longer to run read more

TPG’s funeral deal is stuck in awkward purgatory read more

South Korea’s chip dilemma gets sharper read more

P&G earns household-staple status read more

‘South Park’ showdown animates streaming dilemma read more

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.