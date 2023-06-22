LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Miguel Ángel López Borrego is impatient. Less than a fortnight after taking the reins of Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE), the $5 billion German conglomerate’s new boss has resumed his predecessor's plan to sell a minority stake in green hydrogen unit Nucera. He faces a rocky ride.

In 2022 Thyssenkrupp ditched plans to list Nucera in Frankfurt after minority investor Industrie De Nora (DNR.MI), which holds a 34% stake, had to cut its own initial public offering valuation. A year on, Dortmund-based Nucera has left a 600 million euro fundraising target unchanged, buoyed by making an operating profit a year ahead of time. It has also accelerated a target to make up to 700 million euros of revenue from selling alkaline electrolysers, which split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Assume Nucera meets its revenue target, more than doubling last year's level. If valued at 4 times 2024 sales, like U.S. rival Plug Power (PLUG.O), Nucera would be worth around 3 billion euros. Investors may yet apply a discount, though.

Once known as the Swiss army knife of climate change for its myriad potential applications in heating, heavy industry and vehicles, green hydrogen has fallen to earth. Shares in companies linked to the fuel are down more than 80% since February 2021, making it the worst-performing segment within the Solactive Active Net Zero Global Clean Energy Index (.SOLANZ). Just a year earlier, they outperformed a 157% rise in the index, surging 518%.

The bull case for hydrogen is that production needs to grow from minimal levels now to over 500 million tonnes by 2050 to help the world decarbonise, according to Liberum analysts. This means installed electrolyser capacity needs to increase from 0.3 gigawatts today to close to 850 gigawatts by 2030, and almost 3,600 gigawatts by 2050. High fossil fuel prices have also made green hydrogen more affordable relative to other types made from gas.

Yet green hydrogen is mostly confined to large-scale industrial usages like steel and ammonia manufacturing. Heat pumps look a better solution to warm homes, while lithium-ion batteries make more sense for electric vehicles. Investors have also started to question how fast hydrogen projects could scale, and higher interest rates have reduced the appeal of companies whose valuations hinge on earnings several years off. ITM Power (ITM.L), once a $4 billion star, parted ways with its CEO in September after experiencing manufacturing setbacks. It is now worth $605 million.

Nucera is at least active in the heavy industry usages of hydrogen. It has also signed a contract with futuristic Saudi city Neom to install a 2 gigawatt electrolysis plant. While European policymakers only recently approved a set of rules to define what counts as “renewable hydrogen”, the U.S. is showering subsidies on the sector via its Inflation Reduction Act.

Still Nucera's electrolysis technology could face tough competition from Chinese firms like Mingyang Smart Energy that use the same alkaline method for hydrogen production and have already delivered hundreds of megawatts in electrolyser capacity. López Borrego will do well to get his IPO away at 3 billion euros without a tangible discount.

CONTEXT NEWS

Thyssenkrupp Nucera, a 66:34 joint venture between German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp and Italian electrode maker Industrie De Nora, said on June 12 it intended to list in Frankfurt after scrapping a previous plan to go public last year. Nucera is looking to raise proceeds of up to 600 million euros from the sale of new shares. Thyssenkrupp is expected to sell some of its own shares, but plans to retain a majority stake in the business.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp Nucera could start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the first week of July, with the company likely to be valued at more than 3 billion euros, according to a Reuters report on June 21.

The European Commission has adopted a set of new rules detailing the definition of renewable hydrogen, following the end of a period of scrutiny for the European Parliament and Council. The rules are part of a broad European Union regulatory framework for hydrogen that includes energy infrastructure investments and state aid rules.

Switching an average European steel site to green hydrogen could cost 7 billion euros, according to a Hydrogen Europe report.

