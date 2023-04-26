













NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - How do you wipe TikTok from 150 million phones? Montana is first in line to give it a shot by blocking the short form video app. But lawmakers in the U.S. state and elsewhere are likely to find that it is difficult to enforce and will almost certainly be challenged in court. Other solutions already circling U.S. Congress are more effective.

Montana’s politicians, much like national leaders in the United States, are nervous that TikTok is collecting data against users’ will and piping it back to China, where its parent ByteDance is located. If the bill becomes a law effective January 2024, it will impose fines on TikTok and app store owners, Apple (AAPL.O) and Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google, for allowing downloads. Montana is following a movement around the United States to try to keep Americans from using TikTok. More than 25 states have banned the app from government phones; the White House implemented a similar measure for federal devices.

Working against that strategy is TikTok’s booming popularity with consumers and businesses. The app has 150 million monthly active users in the United States and is forecast to generate $13 billion in worldwide ad sales this year, representing approximately 39% of owner ByteDance’s advertising revenue haul, according to Insider Intelligence. Breakingviews estimates it could be worth $90 billion, or roughly 50% more in value than when President Donald Trump demanded a sale in 2020. That has consequences: The United States has never pulled a platform used by so many people to communicate. China, which before TikTok had never cracked the U.S. market with a successful social media network, is unlikely to let ByteDance part with TikTok.

The trouble in part resides at ByteDance. Though several American investors including KKR (KKR.N) and Tiger Global Management have taken stakes in the unlisted company, the $300 billion Chinese social media firm and its founder Zhang Yiming are still large shareholders. ByteDance also allowed the Chinese government to take a special management stake in one of its Chinese subsidiaries in late 2019, Reuters reported in 2021. It's an increasingly common feature as the People’s Republic exerts more control over private technology firms.

It doesn’t help that ByteDance said late last year that some workers had improperly accessed the TikTok user data of two journalists. While those employees have since been fired, it has added fuel to local and national U.S. politicians’ ire. More recently the company had been working with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to ease concerns. TikTok has proposed constructing a division with a separate board, which includes a former U.S. security official, while its data is stored by Oracle (ORCL.N) in databases kept in states like Virginia.

The Montana legislature on April 14 passed a bill banning TikTok from operating in the state because of allegations it gathers information from its users to share with China. It was the first state to attempt to ban TikTok outright. The bill now heads to Montana Governor Greg Gianforte for signing, though he may request amendments including broadening the legislation to cover social media apps that provide data to foreign adversaries, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

A TikTok spokesperson said in a statement, “We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach.”

Though other states may be tempted to follow, there are problems with Montana’s method. Workarounds are easy with a virtual private network. Policing vacationers with TikTok on their phones seems impossible. Opponents, like the American Civil Liberties Union, are concerned about crackdowns on free speech. They are likely to put up a fight in Montana.

Still, Montana is not alone. The White House wants ByteDance to part with TikTok too. Short of a sale, Biden has threatened to block the app. A bipartisan congressional bill known as the RESTRICT act is working its way through Capitol Hill and would strengthen Biden’s hand. That bill directs the Department of Commerce to identify and mitigate foreign threats to information and communications technology products and services. But it faces mounting opposition from an organization backed by other technology firms including Apple and Microsoft (MSFT.O) which worry the government will be able to crack down on any technology relationships those companies have with China, according to Bloomberg. Even if a ban was passed, it would likely face litigation. Plus, both these scenarios are a whack-a-mole approach that risk subjectivity as it is applied to foreign relationships and risks.

A better solution is a federal privacy bill, different from RESTRICT, called the American Data Privacy and Protection Act. The legislation backed by Democrat Representative Frank Pallone Jr. and Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers passed out the House Energy and Commerce Committee – the same group that grilled TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew in March –in a bipartisan vote in July.

Rather than isolating foreign apps alone, the law targets all social media including nascent apps such as ByteDance’s Lemon8 plus American companies like Meta Platforms (META.O) and Twitter. It gives consumers the right to opt out of data collection, prevents the sharing, storing and access of information to specific countries including China, and calls for algorithm transparency.

Europe passed its own version of this rule in 2018. Known as the General Data Protection Regulation, it allows people to control – and even erase former – data collection by companies. It’s onerous - earlier this year, Meta was fined by a top European regulator for violating those rules. And so in March, Mark Zuckerberg’s company said it would change how its apps use personal data to target advertising.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year objected to the American Data Privacy and Protection Act to the floor over concerns the federal legislation would override privacy laws in her home state of California. It may be no coincidence that the largest U.S. tech firms, including the owners of Facebook and YouTube, are based there. But with Republicans now in control of the House there is strong momentum to bring some version of the bill back. TikTok users in the United States could still binge on short videos, but the company – and its rivals – would face tougher constraints. Handing power to the people, rather than playing favorites with a ban, is a more workable outcome.

The Montana legislature passed a bill on April 14 banning TikTok from operating in the state because of allegations it gathers information from its users to share with China. The short-form video app is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

The bill heads to Montana Governor Greg Gianforte for signing. If it becomes a law, it would not take effect until January 2024 and would impose fines on TikTok and app stores including those owned by Apple and Alphabet's Google of $10,000 per day if a user has the ability to download TikTok.

