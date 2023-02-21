













NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Starbucks (SBUX.O) is embracing the buzz. The coffee chain filed a new patent for a machine to help customize complicated beverages, according to a Business Insider report on Monday. A TikTok craze for off-menu concoctions such as the Churro Frappuccino, which the company has indulged, is accelerating demand for such technical inventions, as perhaps are worker movements and the pressure to increase wages.

Ordering lattes is already getting easier at Starbucks. A record-breaking 27% of transactions at U.S. company-operated stores came over the app in the latest financial quarter. And the profitable “modifiers” – syrups and other extras – that require extra steps from baristas, added $1 billion to the company’s $32 billion in revenue last year, twice as much as in 2019.

Incoming Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan faces staffers increasingly eager to unionize just as U.S. labor shortages hover at highs. It is therefore hardly surprising that $123 billion Starbucks wants to streamline drink-making processes. New equipment should “drive efficiency” while enabling coffee makers to serve “with grace”, Vice President of Asia Pacific Sara Trilling told investors recently. If the robots can get customers’ names right on cups, it would be the cream on top. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

