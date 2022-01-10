Tilray gives investors a whiff of good news

TORONTO, Jan 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tilray (TLRY.TO) is giving investors a double hit of good news. The Canadian pot company said on Monday that it eked out a net profit in the quarter to Nov. 30 from a loss the year prior and that revenue rose about 20% to $155 million in the period read more , sending its shares up 18% by mid-morning. That’s thanks in part to diversification into alcohol and wellness products. Its merger with Aphria read more , which closed in May last year, also appears to be on track. The company expects to reach its original $80 million annual cost-cutting target ahead of schedule and generate an additional $20 million in synergies.

That’s not a bad position to be in for Tilray Brands, the company's new name. Profitability has been elusive for many producers in Canada, while once hyped-up valuations have fallen across the board. Like others itching to access the more lucrative U.S. market read more , Tilray is hanging its hopes on the hazy prospect of federal legalization. Yet the sector has become increasingly competitive. It’s no wonder investors are clinging onto any good news. (By Sharon Lam)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

SEC’s unicorn hunt is a luxury read more

UK cements business flakiness with builder U-turn read more

Atos’ latest profit warning keeps new CEO busy read more

Permira picks good time to flog some Dr. Martens read more

HSBC edges out of China sin bin with new deals read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez