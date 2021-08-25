Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Tim Hortons cooks up China cybersecurity recipe

2 minute read

A man walks past a store front poster advertising the opening of a cafe of the Canadian coffee and fast food chain Tim Hortons in Beijing, China, July 6, 2020. Picture taken July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - RC2ZXH90YYBH

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tim Hortons is brewing a solution for the sticky Chinese data quandary, but the final mix is murky. Although a Canadian purveyor of coffee and doughnuts may not be an obvious trailblazer in this space, the matter is pressing because its mainland franchise, THIL, is due to list read more in New York via a special-purpose acquisition company. The idea is to establish a separate company to house personal information that would provide services to the parent on a “cost-only” basis.

China’s concerns surfaced just last month read more following Didi Global’s (DIDI.N) initial public offering, so THIL is starting from scratch. Whether its model can be repeated depends on the details. Who will own the so-called “NewCo” is unknown, but it won’t be THIL. The strength of the agreement also matters, as does who sets the costs and how they’re determined. Given how valuable an ingredient data is these days, Beijing and investors will be keen to know the recipe. (By Jennifer Hughes)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Tim Cook defeats risk of Apple crumble read more

Zurich airport paints grim aviation picture read more

Chinese vaping IPO reeks of desperation read more

Pfizer makes good on Covid M&A capacity read more

Uber’s middle way with gig workers gets dinged read more

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · August 24, 2021 · 6:45 PM UTC

Riches await BlackRock in demystification of DeFi

The new buzz in cryptocurrencies could use some old-school help. Trading using decentralized finance, or non-traditional platforms for cryptocurrencies known as DeFi, has exploded 10-fold from 2020 to $150 billion in total value at its peak this year. But reducing hacks, as evidenced by some recent whoppers, are just one way that traditional financial firms like BlackRock can reshape the market.

Breakingviews
Beijing and ByteDance are killing a video-app star
Breakingviews
The Exchange: Ron Johnson, Apple store retail guru
Breakingviews
Tim Cook defeats risk of Apple crumble
Breakingviews
Zurich airport paints grim aviation picture