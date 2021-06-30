Breakingviews
Time beats money in EssiLux’s GrandVision deal
MILAN, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Leonardo Del Vecchio is biting the bullet on GrandVision (GVNV.AS). After a year of legal wrangling, his eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) said on Tuesday it will buy a 77% stake in the Dutch optical retailer at the price agreed in 2019. That’s 7.2 billion euros for the whole company. The sudden capitulation is a tad puzzling. A Dutch court ruled earlier in June that GrandVision had breached the terms of the takeover, allowing EssilorLuxottica to walk away. That gave the $82 billion eyewear giant leverage to negotiate a lower price.
For the 86-year-old Italian billionaire, time considerations must have been a factor. Discussions on a possible discount would have likely taken months and ended up in yet more legal battles. That would have slowed down annual cost savings that Morgan Stanley estimates at up to 150 million euros. In 2020 Bernard Arnault’s LVMH (LVMH.PA) secured a paltry discount when it renegotiated its purchase of Tiffany. Del Vecchio at least has his eye on the big picture. (By Lisa Jucca)
