MILAN, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s time for the European Union to break its taboo on sanctions against Russian energy. Images of murdered civilians lying in the streets of the Ukrainian town of Bucha read more have incensed Western public opinion. The atrocities, which Kyiv blames on Moscow, will inevitably trigger a tougher round of European sanctions.

Brussels has several options to rachet up the pressure on President Vladimir Putin, whose armed forces deny the allegations of war crimes. One would be to add top lenders like Sberbank (SBER.MM) and Gazprombank to the list of Russian institutions barred from the SWIFT payments-messaging system; another would be a partial trade embargo enforced by prohibiting Russian vessels from docking at EU ports; more potent still would be an EU ban on Russian energy imports, whose $1 billion-a-day proceeds help Putin finance his war against Ukraine.

Energy sanctions would certainly hurt Russia. Moscow cannot simply turn to India and China to replace the 155 billion cubic metres of gas it exports annually to the 27-nation bloc. Oil, which can travel by ship, is in theory more fungible and therefore less susceptible to an EU ban. It also brought in three times the $60 billion Moscow earned from gas in 2021 read more . Yet Russia’s sulfur-rich Urals crude is harder to refine than, say, Saudi crude, and outside Europe the specialist refining facilities that can handle it are uncommon.

However, halting gas and oil flows would be painful for countries like Germany and Italy that rely on Russian energy. Berlin derives about 55% of its natural gas, half its coal and a third of its oil from Russia. In Germany, a full energy embargo would mean rationing and a further spike in already sky-high hydrocarbon prices.

There are alternatives. Europe could impose a cap on the price it was prepared to pay, effectively demanding a discount. Yet such a move would endanger contractual agreements with Russia. A simpler alternative would be to force Moscow to pay a border tax on hydrocarbons arriving in Europe. The concept borrows from the carbon border tax already under discussion to reduce carbon dioxide emissions outside Europe. Importantly, it would not require the breaking of existing contracts.

Such a halfway-house option could keep Germany happy while still being relatively painful for Moscow.

CONTEXT NEWS

- European Union leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron called for a fresh round of sanctions against Moscow after Ukraine accused Russian forces of war crimes in the town of Bucha, near Kyiv. Russia dismissed the allegations as Ukrainian “provocation”.

- Macron said on April 4 that tougher sanctions should include oil and coal imports from Russia.

- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on April 4 that Germany, which has opposed a gas embargo against Russia, was the main block to new sanctions.

- In 2021, the EU imported 155 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia, about 40% of its consumption. Countries like Germany and Italy are particularly reliant.

