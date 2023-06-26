LONDON, June 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Whatever happens after Vladimir Putin’s humiliation at the hand of his former protégé Yevgeny Prigozhin, the rest of the world sees the Russian president as wounded. That perception may matter more than the power games now unfolding in Moscow. The United States, Europe and China will need to dust off their post-Putin plans. The best approach would be to expect the worst, while preparing for the best.

Until heavily armed mercenaries from Prigozhin’s Wagner group set off for Moscow on Saturday, the biggest Russian political risk for the rest of the world was that Putin would prevail in Ukraine. The short-lived mutiny, which ended with Wagner fighters turning back and their leader apparently leaving for Belarus, raises the possibility that the Putin era may end faster than most expected.

The worst outcome would be a period of long uncertainty with different clans vying for power in Moscow. Russia is not a major global economic power - its GDP is smaller than Italy’s or Canada’s, and large parts of its economy have been uncoupled from the developed world since the invasion of Ukraine early last year. Even so, chaos at the top would make its government even more unpredictable than it has been since Putin annexed Crimea in 2014.

Confusion about who runs the show in the Kremlin would also send shivers among world governments worried about the fate of Russia’s nuclear weapons. And the balance of power in Russia, where vaguely liberal reformers have remained in charge of the economy, could be destabilised. This could affect decisions on interest rates, the value of the rouble, oil exports, budget spending, and the treatment of the last foreign investors in Russia.

Yet global powers should also prepare for the best. A major political crisis could bring to the Kremlin a leadership team that accepts the futility of continuing Putin’s conflict in Ukraine. An offer of talks about a Russian withdrawal could prompt the United States and Europe to dangle the possibility of a gradual easing of sanctions.

China might be unsettled by a change of leader in Russia less than two years after Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping declared a “no limits” partnership. Yet any new regime in Moscow would still be eager to sell oil to China and India.

The confusion born from Prigozhin’s failed mutiny will continue for weeks, if not months. For the rest of the world, however, Russia’s future has already changed.

