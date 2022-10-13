













MUMBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toshiba (6502.T) shareholders are curbing their enthusiasm, and that makes sense. They bid up the Japanese conglomerate’s stock 8% following a report of a 2.8 trillion yen ($19.1 billion) buyout bid led by Japan Industrial Partners. That leaves the company’s enterprise value lagging the new bid by some 12%.

New boss Taro Shimada is making clear progress on a difficult journey to create value. The company has come a long way since a 2015 accounting scandal. Activist representatives now sit on Toshiba’s board. Meanwhile, the bidder, a homegrown private equity firm, has a history of helping break up some of the country’s iconic companies, buying Sony’s (6758.T) computer business in 2014 and Olympus’ (7733.T) camera division in 2020.

The sensitive nature of some of Toshiba’s operations including in nuclear and defence-related businesses was always going to give a domestic buyer an upper hand, even if any final winning consortium does include foreign partners. Throw in a weak yen and all the global economic turmoil, and getting a buyout done at all will be triumph. (By Una Galani)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Qantas shareholders take cautiously to the skies read more

China's soy sauce star suffers a premium downgrade read more

Anti-woke ETF adopts progressive cause read more

Lab tie-up would have multiple ailments read more

Trustbusters’ metaverse gambit read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Antony Currie and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.