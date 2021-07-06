Toyota benefits from doubly weird auto market

The Toyota Prius Prime is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York, U.S. March 23, 2016.

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor’s (7203.T) lean supply chain is a business school staple. Its first half 2021 performance shows that sometimes a little strategically deployed fat can be helpful too. Toyota sold slightly more vehicles in North America than rival General Motors(GM.N) in the last quarter. A semiconductor stockpile kept its factories humming, in contrast to most rivals.

Overheated demand, partly down to the U.S. emergence from Covid-19, makes it a particularly painful time to have production shortfalls. America was on course to set a record for vehicles sold and average transaction prices in June according to J.D. Power. A lack of supply makes customers more keen to buy what cars there are, without discounts. Toyota, not hamstrung by a chip shortage unlike rivals, captured more of this red-hot market.

The Japanese firm’s fat stores may already be running low. It required its suppliers to carry more semiconductors after a 2011 earthquake showed chips are vulnerable to hiccups. But in February, it said chip stockpiles could last four months . That suggests leaner days are again around the corner. (By Robert Cyran)

Editing by John Foley and Karen Kwok