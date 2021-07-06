Breakingviews
Toyota benefits from doubly weird auto market
NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Toyota Motor’s (7203.T) lean supply chain is a business school staple. Its first half 2021 performance shows that sometimes a little strategically deployed fat can be helpful too. Toyota sold slightly more vehicles in North America than rival General Motors(GM.N) in the last quarter. A semiconductor stockpile kept its factories humming, in contrast to most rivals.
Overheated demand, partly down to the U.S. emergence from Covid-19, makes it a particularly painful time to have production shortfalls. America was on course to set a record for vehicles sold and average transaction prices in June according to J.D. Power. A lack of supply makes customers more keen to buy what cars there are, without discounts. Toyota, not hamstrung by a chip shortage unlike rivals, captured more of this red-hot market.
The Japanese firm’s fat stores may already be running low. It required its suppliers to carry more semiconductors after a 2011 earthquake showed chips are vulnerable to hiccups. But in February, it said chip stockpiles could last four months . That suggests leaner days are again around the corner. (By Robert Cyran)
