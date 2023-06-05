













SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s one thing to be targeted by pushy activists looking for a quick return. It’s perhaps more embarrassing to receive the wholesale disapproval of American pension funds who are long-term stewards of capital. That’s the position the board of $200 billion carmaker Toyota (7203.T) finds itself in.

Two large U.S. pension funds, the Office of the New York City Comptroller and the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), voted against the re-election of Chairman Akio Toyoda after proxy advisory groups questioned the independence of the board.

Having the former CEO of 14 years lead the board is indeed bad governance. But the Americans went further; CalPERS and the comptroller voted against the election of the entire proposed 10-member board, including six new appointments too. The pair also favoured a resolution brought by Danish and Dutch pension funds urging Toyota to improve disclosure of its lobbying on climate change.

Toyota insists its board adheres to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s independence standards. A final tally of votes will be logged after the company’s annual meeting on June 14; non-Japanese corporate entities own 23% of Toyota and may not have sufficient weight to win their desired outcome but it is already shaping up to be a tempestuous one. (By Una Galani)

