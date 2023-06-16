













MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In any other walk of life, securing the backing of just 15% of a targeted constituency would usually count as a failure. That’s how Toyota Motor (7203.T) can spin the fact that so few of its shareholders on Wednesday voted against re-electing to the board Akio Toyoda, who became chair this year after more than a decade running the $270 billion Japanese carmaker. In matters of corporate governance though, it could be the new win-win.

Two major proxy advisory firms took different stances on the same issue. Both Glass Lewis and ISS reckon there aren’t enough properly independent directors on the board, even though Toyota complies with the requirements laid down by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Glass Lewis plumped for blaming Toyoda and recommended investors vote against him. ISS analysts argued that three outside candidates should be considered “affiliated” due to current or previous links they have with the company; Masahiko Oshima, for example, is an executive at its top lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (8316.T). Yet ISS held back from advising shareholders vote against them because it would risk “increasing management dominance of the board”. Toyoda got the nod from them, too.

These contrasting recommendations may have split the vote. Even so, there’s an unwritten rule about how to interpret these tallies. To feel totally secure, a director ideally needs to win the backing of least 95% of those who cast their ballots. Oshima’s 92% showing will raise an eyebrow. The 85% support Toyoda mustered is plain awkward. That his poor showing comes on the back of a 26% increase in the carmaker’s stock this year, only a tad lower than the Nikkei 225 Index (.N225), suggests a lack of transparency is at issue rather than strategic matters such as the company’s plans to introduce solid-state batteries and other technologies to improve the performance and cut the costs of future electric vehicles.

That’s not to say Toyota and its chair get a free pass. They have attracted the opprobrium of vocal overseas institutional shareholders, including the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and the Office of the New York City Comptroller, that are increasingly pushing companies to improve their game on governance and climate change. Toyota is a laggard on both and is now under pressure to get powerful investors back onside.

