













NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - TPG (TPG.O) is taking a page from bigger rivals’ books – one it previously tore out. The buyout firm is acquiring Angelo Gordon, an asset manager that specializes in private credit, for $2.7 billion, it said on Monday. It will make TPG look more like giant peers Blackstone (BX.N) and KKR (KKR.N), and is a return to a market that TPG left when it spun out its own credit-focused business in 2020. While the wave of private lending that marked the last couple of years is now receding, TPG ought to be well positioned to catch the next one.

It’s not the first time TPG has been fashionably late. The firm run by Jon Winkelried listed its shares in January 2022, just as a huge boom in private markets reached its peak. Over the previous two years, shares in Apollo Global Management (APO.N) had risen by 50%, and KKR’s by 150%. During that time, buyout firms expanded into making loans to borrowers without having to go through banks, a push crowned by Blackstone’s 2021 launch of its BCRED credit fund, which now holds $48 billion in investments.

Angelo Gordon approaches this market from the bottom up: it mostly focuses on small companies. The direct-lending portion of its $55 billion credit business emphasizes borrowers with less than $25 million of EBITDA. That contrasts with the big-ticket deals that have marked the recent private-credit mania, like multi-billion-dollar loans to support buyouts of unprofitable software companies. As interest rates rise, bigger borrowers may come under pressure. Indeed, coverage ratios - how many times over a company can afford to pay its interest charges out of its cash flows - have fallen by 0.5 times across the industry, Fitch reckons.

That matches the souring mood for the likes of Blackstone and KKR, whose shares are down 30% each since January 2022. TPG is not immune - private equity has also slowed - but only fell 20%, and trades at a richer multiple of expected future earnings than KKR or Carlyle (CG.O), according to data from Refinitiv. While it missed the last private credit bonanza, it isn’t saddled with jumbo-size and potentially shaky loans written at the top of the last cycle. Besides, lenders are now focused on the future more than the past. As U.S. regional banks struggle, private credit firms see what Blackstone has termed a “golden moment” to muscle in on new turf. TPG has returned to the party just as it’s getting lively.

Private equity firm TPG said on May 15 that it had agreed to acquire private credit and real estate-focused investment firm Angelo Gordon for $2.7 billion, including cash and stock.

TPG previously separated from its credit-focused business Sixth Street Partners in 2020.

