













MELBOURNE, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The funerals industry ought to be a solid long-term investment. After all, unless humans find a path to eternal life, there will always be a need to pay to dispose of our mortal remains. Little wonder, then, that TPG is taking advantage of Australia’s InvoCare (IVC.AX) recently losing market share, and earnings, by offering shareholders A$1.8 billion ($1.5 billion) on Tuesday. But the private equity firm run by Jon Winkelried has started a dicey dance with death.

TPG is offering a hefty 41% premium, and has already snapped up an almost 18% stake at the same price in the open market and using derivatives. Assume the buyout firm were to finance half its bid with equity. That would mean leaving the newly private company buried under more than A$1.2 billion of debt, equivalent to some 8.3 times next year’s expected EBITDA, using Refinitiv data.

Funereal gap: Shares in TPG target InvoCare have lagged rival Propel

That could drop to around 7 times if the new owners are able to boost the 24% EBITDA margin by 4 percentage points to match that of smaller rival Propel Funeral Partners (PFP.AX), whose stock has bested InvoCare’s for most of the past two years.

Even so, with the Reserve Bank of Australia raising rates for the 10th time in as many months on Tuesday and more expected, the cost to service that debt is going up. At 5%, for example, annual interest payments on the new debt would be almost $50 million – a third of InvoCare’s expected EBITDA next year. That would eat away at the earnings needed to reinvest in the business to arrest its recent decline.

Moreover, such high gearing would also make cashing out at a premium harder. Assuming InvoCare’s revenue continues to grow at a 6% annual pace and no debt is paid down, generating a 20% internal rate of return after five years would require more than doubling this year’s expected EBITDA to A$320 million, using Propel’s current multiple of EBITDA to enterprise value, Breakingviews calculates. That would be a stretch, though: its rival carries much less debt, and TPG would have to boost the EBITDA margin to a whopping 40%. Winkelried’s lieutenants are going to need some deft footwork.

CONTEXT NEWS

TPG Global, a fund run by U.S. private equity firm TPG, on March 7 made a non-binding, indicative offer for InvoCare which values the Australian funeral-services company’s enterprise at almost A$2.2 billion ($1.5 billion). The equity value of the offer is A$1.8 billion.

The private equity firm had the previous day bought an almost 18% stake in the company from a variety of investors at A$12.65 a share. It owns the majority in stock, with some 7% bought via a swap deal with UBS. It was the same offer as its ensuing bid for the rest of the company and represents a 41% premium to the closing price on March 6.

