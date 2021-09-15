Trains deal has messy endgame

A Canadian National Railway freight train engine is halted in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 14, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) didn’t mean for it to end this way. The railroad run by Jean-Jacques Ruest said on Wednesday that roughly $30 billion target Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) had terminated their merger agreement in favor of a deal with rival Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO). The good news is that Canadian National is in line to receive a $700 million break fee on top of a refund of the $700 million it paid to bust up an earlier deal between KCS and Canadian Pacific . The bad news is that it could have a messy battle awaiting it.

Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management, a shareholder in both Canadian groups read more , wants to refresh Canadian National’s board and corner office. That puts Ruest and others in the hot seat.

Having lost out on KCS, the best outcome, at this point, would be for Canadian National to settle with Hohn on a couple of board changes and move on. Slightly fatter cash coffers are a sweetener, but a drawn-out endgame could be bitter. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

UK growth may be more of a worry than inflation read more

Darktrace emits travelling salesman omens read more

Yum China fries up bucket of consumption woes read more

Amazon pay rise shows changing inflation dynamics read more

De Longhi’s share sale calls peak coffee read more

Editing by Richard Beales and Marjorie Backman