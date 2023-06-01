













WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The mood music around American indebtedness is as ominous as ever, but investors in Treasuries have their fingers firmly stuck in their ears. The U.S. government’s bonds climbed in price on Thursday as Congress took a decisive step to lift a legislative cap on borrowing, a move that will stave off a looming sovereign default. Yet nothing has been done to curb the budget deficits that brought insolvency so close, and there is plenty to worry about between now and the next debt standoff in 2025.

The bill to suspend the so-called debt ceiling, approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday, solves the most immediate threat to the government’s creditors. That has been enough to bring investors back to bonds they had temporarily treated with uncharacteristic caution. The 10-year Treasury yield dropped to its lowest level since May 17 on Wednesday. For Treasury bills due just one day after June 5, the day when the government could have defaulted without a political accord, yields fell to 5.4% from last week’s 7% peak, according to Refinitiv data.

That celebration may not be short-lived, but it is definitely short-sighted. The Treasury Department is expected to issue $1 trillion of new debt over the next six months to rebuild its cash pile, Goldman Sachs estimated last week. Based on simple supply and demand, that flurry of new government paper ought to push investors to demand higher yields, which in turn would drag bond values lower.

The Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation also stands to knock Treasury prices, while pushing up yields. The central bank has signaled that it won’t cut interest rates until 2024. That’s in opposition to the market, which expects rates to start falling in December, according to derivatives pricing tracked by Refinitiv. The longer rates stay high, the longer investors will push for greater returns from Treasuries.

Bondholders have a more existential problem to consider as well. Spending caps and other measures in the debt ceiling deal are projected to save $1.5 trillion over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday. That’s just 7% of the $20 trillion deficit Uncle Sam is forecasted to run over the same period. Without more comprehensive savings or increased revenue, Washington will continue to spend far more than it brings in and charge toward another next debt-ceiling standoff. All that is tomorrow’s problem; for now, relief trumps reality.

The 10-year yield on U.S. Treasury bonds fell nine basis points on May 30 and another five basis points on May 31 as the U.S. Congress pushed forward with a deal to restore the government’s ability to borrow. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on May 26 that the federal government would be unable to pay its bills on June 5.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 314-117 on May 31 to suspend the debt ceiling, a legislative cap on how much the Treasury can borrow that had been set at $31.4 trillion. The legislation now moves to the Senate, where lawmakers are expected to enact the measure and advance it to President Joe Biden’s desk before the default deadline.

The U.S. federal government has run a $925 billion budget deficit in the fiscal year to date, according to the Treasury Department, $565 billion higher than the same period in the previous fiscal year.

