LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s new prime minister is facing a financial markets test. If Liz Truss was only planning big energy subsidies, investors might not worry too much. But the foreign secretary, who on Monday won the contest to be the leader of the Conservative party, is also planning tax cuts – and may pick a fight with the Bank of England and trigger a trade war with the European Union. If so, the pound could be clobbered.

In many ways, the United Kingdom faces similar challenges to other European countries: high inflation, rising interest rates, soaring energy prices and an imminent recession. Insofar as it stays in the pack, markets won’t single it out for special attention.

But Britain also faces extra risks. Inflation is particularly high, Brexit has damaged the economy and the country has a chronic current account deficit meaning it relies on foreign investors to pay its bills. What is more, Truss does not want to be part of any pack. She believes that bold supply-side reforms will launch the country onto a new higher-growth trajectory.

While that is not a bad ambition, she hasn’t presented a convincing strategy to deliver it. Rather, she looks like a populist prime minister who relishes confrontation. According to media reports she is set to declare China a “threat” and has questioned Britain’s “special relationship” with the United States. She is also taking a hard line with the EU. Meanwhile, Truss has said she wants to change the BoE’s mandate, which is to deliver price stability.

BILLIONS HERE, BILLIONS THERE

Up to now, the United Kingdom has been in the middle of the European herd on fiscal policy. Government debt was 100% of GDP at the end of the first quarter, not vastly above the EU’s 88%. Since last September Britain had allocated 1.6% of annual economic output to cushion consumers and businesses from the energy crisis, about the same as Germany and France, according to Bruegel, the Brussels-based think tank.

It’s still unclear what extra help Truss will give to support people with spiralling energy bills this winter. But it will be expensive. Just supporting households could top 50 billion pounds over the next year, or about 2% of GDP. Helping businesses would require another mega-package. If gas prices stay high now that Russia has suspended some gas deliveries to Europe indefinitely, the government could face similar costs the following winter and beyond.

This bailout may end up being roughly in line with the rest of Europe. Germany announced a 65 billion euro energy package over the weekend. The difference, however, is that Truss will at the same time cut taxes on employment and reverse a planned rise in corporation tax, costing at least 30 billion pounds a year. And she does not seem to want to cut spending to compensate.

Truss is also dead set against funding her support package via windfall taxes on energy companies. This is a missed opportunity since the sector is set for excess profits of up to 170 billion pounds over the next two years, according to a UK finance ministry calculation reported by Bloomberg.

High inflation might help the government by lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio. But this is not as much of a get-out-of-jail-free card as it is for some other countries, because a quarter of UK government debt is linked to rising prices and just over a third has been bought by the BoE.

MONETARY BLAME GAME

One area where Britain is already an outlier is that prices are rising faster than in other Group of Seven countries. Inflation jumped to 10.1% in July, and Citigroup analysts recently predicted it could reach 18.6% early next year.

As a result, the BoE will need to jack up interest rates sharply to re-establish price stability. It’s also minded to start selling government bonds later this month. These moves are unlikely to please Truss. Not only will they deepen the recession and hit her core voters; they will make it harder to fund a fiscal bonanza.

This could lead to further confrontation between Truss and the BoE. Although many investors agree that the central bank has been slow to nip inflation in the bud, the priority now is to bring prices under control. Financial markets will not appreciate anything that looks like tampering with the BoE’s independence.

BREXIT ELEPHANT

Truss may also provoke a trade war with the EU over Northern Ireland. Her predecessor Boris Johnson agreed a deal in 2019 that allows checks on goods crossing from Britain into Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom. The government has since been trying to change the so-called protocol, but the EU has insisted that it is an integral part of the overall Brexit divorce agreement.

While Johnson often kicked the issue into the long grass, Truss seems to want to bring the conflict to a head. Although she opposed Brexit in the 2016 referendum, Truss now has the enthusiasm of a convert. To become prime minister, she also had to woo the hard-line Brexit supporters in her party.

It would be sensible for both sides to negotiate a deal. But they are so ideologically entrenched that this will be tricky. There won’t be much goodwill, after Truss recently said she was undecided whether Emmanuel Macron, the French president who is the most powerful voice in the EU, was a friend or foe.

The saga will probably take several months to play out – and it is possible that Truss will tone down her rhetoric now she is in power. But if she suspends parts of the protocol, the EU will probably do the same with its trade deal with the UK, further damaging exports and boosting inflation.

Until recently investors viewed the United Kingdom as part of the European pack. Both the pound and the euro have fallen sharply against the U.S. dollar this year – and government bond yields have been rising across the world. But there are now the first signs of jitters focused specifically on Britain. The yield spread between UK and German 10-year government bonds has widened by 0.3 percentage points in the past month. In the past 10 days, sterling has fallen about 2% against the euro.

A cocktail of especially loose fiscal policy, attacks on the central bank and conflict with the EU could make the UK seem a rogue outlier. Investors could then hit both the pound and gilts hard.

CONTEXT NEWS

Liz Truss on Sept. 5 won the Conservative Party's leadership contest and will become Britain's new prime minister, replacing the ousted Boris Johnson.

Truss, previously the foreign secretary, received 57.4% of the vote in the ballot of the party's members.

