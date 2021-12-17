TSMC can fix Taiwan’s stalled green transition

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After conquering semiconductors, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world’s biggest chipmaker has a new challenge: kickstarting Taiwan’s stalled green transition. Bureaucracy and red tape have marred the island’s renewable-energy goals. The company’s (2330.TW) voracious appetite for cleaner power will offer a much-needed spark.

Referendums on whether to restart a nuclear power plant and whether to change the location of a planned $2 billion liquid fossil gas terminal highlight how politically contentious the island’s energy issues are. President Tsai Ing-wen has pledged to phase out nuclear power and is hoping gas-fired plants will supply half of the $600 billion economy’s electricity needs by 2025. At the same time, she has promised to increase the share of renewable sources to 20%, from 5.4% in 2020.

On paper that’s doable, but in practice it looks increasingly out of reach. Covid-19 disruptions held up wind and solar projects, but lengthy and complex approval processes are also to blame. Offshore wind developers, for instance, must obtain consent letters from at least eight different authorities as well as approval from the environmental watchdog even to be eligible to bid for projects. Those that make it to the second round must also detail how they can meet local procurement requirements, often onerous criteria given how new the industry is in Taiwan. According to one 2021 estimate, unfinished wind and solar projects totalled $83 billion, among the highest in Asia.

TSMC is in a unique position. The local behemoth, whose market capitalisation equates to roughly 90% of Taiwan’s GDP, accounts for roughly 5% of the island’s electricity usage, Greenpeace estimates. In 2020, its energy consumption topped 16,900 gigawatt hours – up 18% thanks to water- and electricity-guzzling factories that churn out most of the world’s bleeding-edge chips read more .

The company, though, wants a greener look – and customers like Apple (AAPL.O), as well as investors, are pushing for one, too. In 2020, it missed its water-reduction target but exceeded a 7% renewable-energy goal. As part of a plan to reach 25% by 2030 and eventually 100% two decades later, TSMC signed a 20-year power purchasing agreement with Danish offshore wind developer Orsted (ORSTED.CO) – the world’s largest corporate renewables deal. The chipmaker’s rising political clout means it can push for better rules . Taiwan’s green transition depends on it.

(This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2022. To see more of our predictions, click .)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Taiwan will hold four referendums on Dec. 18, a major electoral test for President Tsai Ing-wen’s ruling party since the leader’s re-election in 2020.

- The referendums, originally scheduled for August but postponed due to Covid-19, will ask whether to ban pork containing ractopamine; whether to change the site of a planned liquefied fossil gas terminal to protect the marine environment; whether to continue building a stalled fourth nuclear power plant; and whether referendums should be held on the same day as general elections.

- Tsai has urged people to vote “no” on all four.

- Referendums require a turnout of at least 25% of some 19 million eligible voters to be valid, with a majority voting “yes” to get passed.

