Twitter arrives late at the subscription party
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Twitter (TWTR.N) is expanding its subscription service to the United States and New Zealand. The offering, already available in Australia and Canada, lets users edit tweets, read ad-free news from partners including The Washington Post and Reuters, owner of Breakingviews, and customize their feeds. At a cost of $3 a month it’s a modest way for the company run by Jack Dorsey to squeeze more revenue from its most hardcore tweeters.
More than 50% of Twitter users in the United States regularly get their news from the social network, according to the Pew Research Center. If the company signed up half of its 37 million active users it would generate over $650 million in additional annual revenue. That’s equivalent to roughly 13% of sales expected this year, and about half of what the New York Times (NYT.N) rakes in from subscriptions. Getting people to pay read more for a free social network may be a lofty goal, and the $43 billion company is hardly the first to consider subscriptions. But it won’t harm Twitter to stretch. (By Jennifer Saba)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Google’s worst case is U.S. courts copying Europe read more
Swedish grocer prefers closed-door makeover read more
Oil driller merger is only partly defensive read more
Martin Sorrell’s ad group gets profitability whack read more
Temasek-backed deal boost is semi-sweet read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.