NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Twitter's (TWTR.N) investors are worried about Elon Musk’s read more $44 billion takeover. The social media company's shares fell 4% on Monday after a research report by a short-selling firm highlighted risks to the deal. The stock is now trading about 11% below Musk’s offer. But even if the deal goes ahead, Twitter directors have reason to be concerned.

Twitter's board, which includes several prominent Silicon Valley insiders, last month accepted the Tesla (TSLA.O) boss’s all-cash offer. The arrangement included a $1 billion break fee, which at 2.2% of the total consideration is below the 3% average for acquirers in 2021, according to Refinitiv. The company also promised not to solicit other bids.

The speedy agreement raised eyebrows as several Twitter board members have close relationships with Musk. The company last week revealed that Jack Dorsey, a co-founder and director, might roll over his 2.4% equity stake into shares in the buyout. Egon Durban, another director, is the co-CEO of Silver Lake, the investment fund that Musk was trying to work with to take Tesla private in 2018.

Overlapping interests are rife in the close-knit world of Silicon Valley. For example, Twitter’s independent chair, Bret Taylor, is the co-CEO of Salesforce (CRM.N), which considered buying the company in 2016, though it didn’t bid this time around. That’s why Twitter should have made it clear that it was managing real or perceived conflicts. The Orlando Police pension fund last week sued Musk and Twitter, arguing that the support of shareholders including Dorsey meant a quick merger was prohibited by Delaware law.

The recent stock market selloff raises the stakes. The Nasdaq Composite Index has fallen by almost a fifth since Musk first revealed his investment in Twitter in early April; the company’s stock is up more than 20% over the same period. If Musk balks read more , investors will be out for blood.

But even if shareholders ultimately accept the deal, the board remains exposed. In 2010, shareholders accused J. Crew of running a flawed sales process in a $3 billion deal with TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners. The retailer had conflicted board members. After shareholders sued, the company agreed to hold an auction to solicit other buyers, only to face accusations of favoring certain bidders. Eventually the company paid a $16 million settlement, even though the takeover went ahead. Whatever Twitter’s fate, its board is dangling over hot water.

- Short-seller Hindenburg Research said on May 9 that there’s a significant risk that Elon Musk’s $44 billion deal to take Twitter private would be repriced at a lower value. In a report the firm noted that the Nasdaq composite had fallen by almost 18% since just before Musk revealed his more than 9% stake in the social network on April 4.

- Twitter has outperformed the Nasdaq by 43% since Musk announced his investment, raising the risk of a significant slide if the Tesla Chief Executive walked away from the deal, Hindenburg said. Twitter’s shares fell about 4% on May 9.

- The Orlando Police Pension Fund on May 6 sued Musk and Twitter to prevent the entrepreneur from completing his takeover.

- In a proposed class action filed in the Delaware Chancery Court, the fund said Delaware law forbade a quick merger because Musk had agreements with other big Twitter shareholders, including co-founder Jack Dorsey.

