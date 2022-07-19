WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If the priority in a divorce is the kids, then the merger equivalent needs to be all about the shareholders. That’s more or less the outcome of the Delaware Chancery Court’s first decision on the $44 billion deal between Twitter (TWTR.N) and Elon Musk read more . On Tuesday, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick set a speedier October trial for the fight with Tesla’s (TSLA.O) boss, which favors the social network’s wishes. Swifter clarity is good for everyone, especially investors.

Shareholders have been shuffled between the combating parties since the saga began in April when Musk disclosed his investment in the social network. Shares hit a high of about $52 and a low of around $33 as the SpaceX founder touted and then ditched the deal read more . McCormick noted that the risk of irreparable harm to Twitter grew as uncertainty about its future was prolonged.

The social network pushed for an expedited trial in September for four days to force the erratic buyer to close the transaction. Musk, in turn, requested a February court date for 10 days. The court’s decision for a five-day hearing in October seems sensible. The deal has certain contingencies that expire in the fall, and blowing past those would have made Twitter's shareholders face even more uncertainty. In that light, Musk’s interest in pushing the trial to next year was an extreme ask that was probably just meant to be a starting point for a negotiation, akin to demanding the house and the dog in a divorce.

Twitter’s shareholders seemed relieved. The stock was up 3% on Tuesday, reflecting a probability of just under 40% that the deal would close, taking the outperformance of the social network’s stock versus the Refinitiv North America Internet Services Index relative to the premium Musk is offering. That’s a big jump from the 6% probability shareholders awarded early last week.

There will still be some uncertainty. As McCormick noted, she will need time to make her decision and then parties could appeal. In the meantime, they might still reach a settlement read more . Musk clearly wants out. But the company’s board might also have communications they prefer to keep outside of public purview. Musk, who agreed to pay $1 billion to walk away from the deal under certain criteria, might be forced to pay more. Shareholders would be best served if Twitter cuts its losses sooner rather than later.

Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick on July 19 set October for a five-day trial on the $44 billion merger agreement between Elon Musk and Twitter. The social network wanted a trial in September for four days to force Musk to fulfill his obligations under the deal. Musk, whose lawyer said on July 8 that the Tesla boss was terminating the agreement because of material breaches, had requested a February 2023 court date for 10 days.

