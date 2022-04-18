Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The best buyer for Twitter (TWTR.N) may be nobody. The social network on Friday enacted a “poison pill” read more , temporarily blocking Elon Musk’s $41 billion takeover bid, but putting it in play. As Twitter learned in 2016 when multiple suitors walked away, closing a deal can be harder.

Musk’s offer of $54.20 per share, which is non-binding and lacks financing, is easy for Twitter to dismiss. It also shows the steep financial hill buyers will have to climb. The Tesla (TSLA.O) boss would earn an unattractive return of about 1% on his investment by 2024, according to a Breakingviews analysis read more using estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Reducing the board’s salaries to zero, as Musk claimed in a tweet on Monday, barely changes that calculation. Besides, the board would probably demand a higher premium before recommending a deal.

Twitter’s meager cash flow makes it hard for financial buyers like Thoma Bravo to finance a takeover with lots of debt. Private equity investors could join forces with Musk, who owns more than 9% of the company. But that would mean playing junior partner to the entrepreneur, whose ideas for Twitter appear to include upending its advertising business.

Microsoft (MSFT.O), Meta Platforms (FB.O) or Alphabet (GOOGL.O) might see an opportunity to squeeze more advertising revenue out of Twitter’s community of devoted users. But regulators in America and Europe read more have made it clear they will oppose any deals that make technology giants even more powerful.

Salesforce.com (CRM.N) wanted to buy Twitter in 2016, when the social network was roughly half its current size, but abandoned the effort after its stock fell on the news. Shareholders in the $188 billion software group are unlikely to be more receptive now. Brand-conscious buyers, meanwhile, will be wary. Former Walt Disney (DIS.N) CEO Bob Iger said he walked away in 2016 because of the “nastiness” on Twitter’s platform. Attempts to reduce negativity and disinformation may please advertisers but put off users like Musk, who worry it restricts free speech.

Musk’s interest shows that a lack of obvious financial logic may not prevent a deal. A more likely outcome, however, might be a partial investment, perhaps by a private equity firm. Silver Lake in 2020 invested $1 billion in Twitter through a convertible note, helping to finance a share buyback to get activist Elliott Management onside. The company could use a similar deal to buy Musk out of his stake. It would be a reminder that Twitter’s habitat lacks natural predators.

- Twitter on April 15 said it had adopted a “poison pill” which would dilute anyone attempting to acquire more than 15% of the social network by selling shares to other holders at a discount. The measure, known formally as a shareholder rights plan, is in effect for 364 days.

- Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share on April 13. In a letter to the board the entrepreneur, who owns more than 9% of the company, said Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company and that his offer is “my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder”.

- Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm focused on technology, has informed Twitter it is exploring the possibility of a potential bid, Reuters reported on April 15, citing people familiar with the matter.

- Twitter shares were trading at $45.20, up 0.2%, at 1355 GMT on April 18.

