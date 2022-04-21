1 minute read
Twitter’s scarce suitors, Didi’s New York exit: podcast
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As Elon Musk dangles a $41 billion offer, Breakingviews columnists discuss whether anybody will end up buying the social network in this Viewsroom podcast. Plus, the Chinese ride-hailing firm cancels its U.S. listing less than a year after arriving, leaving shareholders stranded.
Follow @peter_tl on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Thomas Shum and Sharon Lam
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.