SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As Elon Musk dangles a $41 billion offer, Breakingviews columnists discuss whether anybody will end up buying the social network in this Viewsroom podcast. Plus, the Chinese ride-hailing firm cancels its U.S. listing less than a year after arriving, leaving shareholders stranded.

