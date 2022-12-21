













LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United Arab Emirates seems to have done a $4 billion deal with itself. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company on Wednesday acquired a 25% stake in $16 billion Austrian oil group OMV (OMVV.VI) from Mubadala, the UAE’s wealth fund. Financial details were not disclosed. But valuation-wise, it doesn’t really matter if one UAE state entity is getting a better deal as the transaction just transfers an asset from one pocket to another.

The deal is however a further step in ADNOC’s long-term strategy, set out on Nov. 28. The UAE wants to pump more oil and list its gas business. But it also wants to sharpen its focus on petrochemicals, which forecasters have long singled out for its growth potential. With European industrials groaning under high energy costs, there’s also an opportunity to deploy petchems outfit Borealis, in which ADNOC owns a 25% stake, to steal their domestic market share.

ADNOC’s new stake in OMV, which holds 75% of Borealis, gives it more control over these objectives. That’s particularly handy since Borealis also owns a stake in Borouge (BOROUGE.AD), a producer of more sustainable plastics which recently listed at a $20 billion valuation. At some point, ADNOC might consider using this clout to consolidate these various chemicals businesses even more closely together. (By George Hay)

