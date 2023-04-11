













LONDON, April 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United Arab Emirates is finding more strategic places to park its cash. On Monday, $55 billion Emirates Telecommunications (EAND.AD) (e&), majority owned by the Gulf state, revealed it is splurging $400 million to scoop up a 50% stake in a so-called “super app” managed by Careem, Uber Technologies’ (UBER.N) Middle Eastern subsidiary. The telecoms giant’s purchase follows a $4.4 billion investment in Vodafone (VOD.L) in May last year. It’s a way to advance an ambition, revealed last June, to be a technology and investment powerhouse.

In a way, e& is following an investor playbook akin to that of India’s Reliance Industries (RELI.NS). The $192 billion Indian conglomerate has spent years acquiring music apps and other services in an attempt to cross-sell to its mobile customers. E& could juice up demand for its mobile phone packages by giving customers pre-loaded apps.

The interest in super apps itself reflects growing affluence in the Middle East. Between the end of 2020 and April last year over 100,000 people had moved to Dubai, creating increased demand for rapid delivery services and digital payments. While e&’s valuation is already 20 times 2023 earnings, ahead of Reliance’s, it can always hope that expensive trinkets help it rise further. (By Aimee Donnellan)

