NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Uber Technologies’(UBER.N) story has always been about the firm’s bright, but distant, future. Now, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi wants to show that the ride-sharing firm can generate lots of cash, soon. That sounds like a great idea. Snag is, Uber’s $50 billion market capitalization is too high even assuming better margins. It’s even harder to square if top line growth slows when expenses are slashed.

In a letter to employees published by CNBC, Khosrowshahi emphasized cuts to hiring, writing that the company needs to focus specifically on free cash flow. The new emphasis comes after growth companies like Uber have taken a shellacking over the past several months. Hard times compress investors’ time horizons, and when long term views are punctured, they start to focus on more tangible metrics of survival such as cash generation rather than Uber’s previously preferred metric, adjusted EBITDA.

Khosrowshahi says companies that are slow to pivot might not survive, and he’s right. Capital is becoming harder to find and more expensive, especially as interest rates rise. Tech giants like Amazon.com (AMZN.O) survived past investor cycles because it has long financed growth with cash provided internally. It was free cash flow positive in its first quarter as a public company in 1997. Conversely Uber, founded in 2009, isn’t there yet. It is getting better, but cash from operations has yet to consistently cover capital expenditures.

Wall Street already expects great things of Uber, with analysts saying revenue will hit about $42 billion in 2024, or more than twice as much as last year, according to Refinitiv. Margins are expected to improve, too, so the company's enterprise value is about 14.5 times projected free cash flow of $3.8 billion in 2024. Yet that’s still lofty. Alphabet (GOOGL.O) is valued at about 12.5 times on the same metric.

What’s less clear is how the new cost cuts will affect the company’s revenue growth prospects. Indeed investors are cottoning on the idea there’s still some dreams tied up in Uber’s valuation. While Khosrowshahi’s focus sounds right, the stock was down 7% on Monday morning.

CONTEXT NEWS

- In a letter to employees, Uber Technologies Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said it was clear the market was undergoing a seismic shift and that the ride-sharing and delivery company needed to react, according to a report on May 9 from CNBC. As a result, Khosrowshahi said the company would cut costs, treat hiring as a “privilege” and focus on free cash flow rather than adjusted EBITDA.

- On May 4, Uber said first quarter revenue more than doubled compared to the same period last year to $6.9 billion. The company lost $5.9 billion, thanks in large part to a $5.6 billion pre-tax loss on revalued equity investments.

