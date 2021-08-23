Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Uber's middle way with gig workers gets dinged

2 minute read

Travelers arriving at Los Angeles International Airport look for ground transportation in Los Angeles, Aug. 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Uber Technologies' (UBER.N) effort to avoid treating drivers as employees has hit a pothole read more . A California Superior Court judge said on Friday that a measure affecting gig-economy workers approved by the state's voters is unconstitutional because it limits the power of California's legislature.

Nearly 60% of Golden State voters last year approved Proposition 22 , which exempted certain companies from having to recognize drivers as full-on employees provided they get some benefits like healthcare. That's a middle way that allows Uber, smaller rival Lyft (LYFT.O), food-delivery app DoorDash (DASH.N) and grocery service Instacart to avoid higher costs . Similar initiatives are under way elsewhere, like in Massachusetts.

The new ruling puts that effort on a shakier footing. It will be appealed to higher courts and, for now, Prop 22 remains in effect. But President Joe Biden’s pro-labor administration presents another hurdle, while in May Uber for the first time recognized a trade union to represent drivers read more . Gig-economy employers may yet lose their cut-price ride. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Italy’s Fincantieri flags bigger defence ambition{nL4N2PU2HK}

Antipodean petrol deal runs low on fuel read more

Salmon producers caught in feeding frenzy read more

M&S turnaround wards off buyout vultures read more

Sydney Airport fails to upgrade buyout defence read more

Editing by Richard Beales and Marjorie Backman

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 11:03 AM UTC

China’s middle-class push has luxury silver lining

Luxury goods companies are having a wobble, and Xi Jinping’s to blame. The Chinese president wants to rein in the super-rich and redistribute wealth to boost the middle class. Companies like $95 billion Gucci-owner Kering and $362 billion LVMH lost as much as 14% of their value last week on fears their best client is tightening its belt. The worries are excessive.

Breakingviews
Italy’s Fincantieri flags bigger defence ambition
Breakingviews
Antipodean petrol deal runs low on fuel
Breakingviews
Hollywood's China romance withers faster
Breakingviews
Companies offering child care get grown-up payback