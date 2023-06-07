













LONDON, June 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UBS (UBSG.S) and the Swiss government have negotiated a state backstop that neither side wants to use. It could nonetheless prove extremely useful for the bank’s Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who needs all the capital help he can get.

UBS said in a filing published on Tuesday that it expected to finalise a “loss protection agreement” on Wednesday. The scheme, designed to sweeten the Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) rescue, would see the government cover $10 billion of losses on former Credit Suisse assets after UBS swallows the first $6 billion.

The quirk is that both sides will want the backstop to remain untouched. Swiss voters and legislators accuse the government of giving UBS too big a grip on Swiss banking, making it politically risky for Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter to give the group any more help. Ermotti must also defuse the anger. Switzerland’s Social Democrats have proposed shrinking UBS. If the government were to actually put money directly into the bank, such far-fetched ideas could become plausible.

The incentives therefore favour an agreement that’s designed not to be triggered. One option could be for the state to guarantee only a limited subset of former Credit Suisse assets – just the ones that UBS plans to get rid of, for example, like fixed-income derivatives. The government could also insist on dividend or buyback restrictions if the Swiss bank ever taps the scheme.

Still, even a phantom backstop serves a purpose for UBS, because of the way regulators calculate capital requirements. A lender must fund itself with a buffer of equity corresponding to the size of its assets, adjusted for their riskiness. A loss guarantee provided by the government, even unused, makes the covered assets safer for UBS, meaning regulators should sign off on a lower risk weighting. All else equal, that automatically pushes up UBS’s capital ratio. RBC analysts are pencilling in a 0.2 percentage point increase in the Swiss bank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio.

The boost is useful for Ermotti. Based on recent UBS disclosures, the combined group could initially have a CET1 ratio of around 14%, according to Breakingviews calculations based on March 31 data. That’s close to UBS’s level before the deal, leaving Ermotti little wiggle room for one of the most complicated bank mergers in history. If he can get some extra padding by securing a never-to-be-touched guarantee, it’s worthwhile.

The risk, for both sides, is that Credit Suisse’s assets are much worse than they appear, causing large losses. That would put Ermotti in a tricky position: bill the taxpayer, provoking a political backlash, or pass the pain onto shareholders instead.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @liamwardproud on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

UBS expects to finalise a deal with the Swiss government to cover up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.9 billion) of losses from its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by June 7, the Swiss bank said in a regulatory filing published on June 6.

The guarantee would only kick in after UBS has swallowed 5 billion Swiss francs ($6 billion) of losses.

“UBS Group AG expects that the Loss Protection Agreement will be finalized by June 7, 2023,” a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.

The government agreement is one of the final hurdles UBS needs to clear before it can officially close the acquisition of its smaller rival. The bank said on June 5 it expected to seal the takeover as early as June 12.

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.