UBS’s French tax defeat tastes surprisingly sweet

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A French appeals court ruled on Monday that UBS (UBSG.S) must pay 1.8 billion euros to atone for past sins read more . In its ruling, the court found the $66 billion Swiss bank guilty of illegally soliciting banking services and money laundering. It’s a reputational blow, and could encourage other countries to follow suit. Still, the fine is some 60% lower than the 4.5 billion euros UBS risked paying after a 2019 verdict.

The smaller penalty offers new Chief Executive Ralph Hamers, who joined the bank almost a decade after the contested activities ended, the chance to be more generous to investors. After accounting for provisions, the fine should still leave UBS with a capital buffer of some $4.2 billion before it hits its minimum common equity Tier 1 threshold of 13% of risk-weighted assets, Breakingviews calculations show. Even after factoring in $1.8 billion for completing an existing share buyback programme, the Swiss bank would still have more than $2 billion of spare cash. With net profit expected to surpass $6.5 billion next year, Hamers can afford to loosen the purse strings. (By Lisa Jucca)

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic