LONDON, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - UBS’s (UBSG.S) growth engine appears to have blown a gasket. The $50 billion Swiss wealth manager’s shares fell 6% on Tuesday after it revealed that well-heeled clients had all but stopped handing over new money to invest. It’s a setback for Chief Executive Ralph Hamers’ mission of earning a valuation multiple closer to U.S. rival Morgan Stanley (MS.N) read more .

One of the first numbers investors look for in UBS earnings is “net new fee-generating assets”, a measure of whether clients are pulling their cash or handing UBS more money to invest on their behalf. The good news is that the figure was positive in the second quarter, despite the market storm. The bad news is that, at just $400 million, it was far lower than the quarterly average of $18.6 billion since the start of 2020. UBS even lost $3.5 billion of assets in the Americas.

Granted, there’s plenty going on under the hood. The Asian division is growing nicely again after a shaky start to 2022 read more . And the end of the U.S. tax year arguably skewed the second-quarter numbers. Clients liquidated about $10 billion to pay Uncle Sam his dues, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Nonetheless, investors aren’t used to hearing such excuses from UBS. The U.S. outflows compared with a healthy $6.3 billion going the other way during the second quarter of 2020, a period that coincided with the end of a tax year and the start of a global pandemic. Morgan Stanley’s results also provide an awkward contrast. The U.S. bank’s financial advisers attracted $28.5 billion of new fee-earning assets in the past three months.

The upshot is that investors may have to reassess UBS’s immediate growth prospects. Analysts were expecting $58 billion of new fee-generating assets in 2022. Halfway through the year, Hamers is only one third of the way there. He could argue that the long-term trends are unchanged. Hamers is investing in digital wealth-management in the United States, and UBS seems well-placed to benefit from the growing ranks of Asian billionaires. Such attributes make the case for a valuation closer to that of $142 billion Morgan Stanley, which trades at more than twice its tangible book value compared with UBS’s roughly 1 times multiple. Unless the numbers show an improvement, however, investors are apt to reserve their judgement.

CONTEXT NEWS

UBS said on July 26 its revenue was $8.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022, broadly in line with the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from its core wealth management business fell 2% year-on-year to $4.7 billion. The division boosted its fee-generating assets under management by $400 million, excluding the effects of stock-market swings. That compared with a rise of $25 billion in the same three-month period during 2021.

UBS shares were down 5.7% at 15.23 Swiss francs by 0855 GMT on July 26.

