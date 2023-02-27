













LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain is beginning the long and uncertain road back from Brexit. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has agreed changes to the deal the UK struck with the European Union for Northern Ireland trade, which should improve relations and enable closer collaboration with Brussels. While bigger steps forward look much harder, the symbolism of his deal is important.

Changes to the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol were inevitable. The deal struck by Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson in 2019 left Belfast tethered to EU rules, while allowing the rest of Britain to diverge. That has impaired trade between the province and mainland UK, and fuelled criticism that the Protocol lacks democratic accountability.

Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s fix, dubbed the “Windsor Framework”, involves pragmatism and legal sleight of hand. Trade barriers can be reduced by the UK adopting a trusted trader scheme that means goods that flow only between the UK and Northern Ireland face less paperwork than those destined for the Republic of Ireland. A provision that gives the Northern Irish legislature consultative powers over new EU laws will marginally improve the Protocol’s so-called “democratic deficit”, without removing the European Court of Justice’s ultimate say on EU matters. That may still be enough to win the backing of Belfast’s Democratic Unionist Party and some hardliners in Sunak’s own party.

The new spirit of co-operation between Britain and the EU will enable closer collaboration in areas like science research, under the 96 billion euro Horizon Europe scheme, which had been bogged down by the dispute. Yet going much further looks hard. Neither Sunak nor opposition leader Keir Starmer will countenance rejoining the EU single market, for fear of alienating voters who oppose EU migration.

There’s still scope to improve Johnson’s trade deal, struck in 2019. Britain could argue for the EU to recognise its professional qualifications and financial services regulations, or seek to reduce friction in the trade of agricultural or industrial goods. That would require compromises, such as the UK committing to common standards and greater alignment with EU rules, which are unlikely under Sunak’s Conservative Party.

Still, without a deal Britain could have risked an outright trade war with its biggest trading partner just as its economy struggles. And longer-term, economic trends may override party politics. The shift towards protectionism in global trade, exemplified by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, makes it harder for Brexit proponents to tout the benefit of striking free trade deals beyond the EU. The UK’s labour shortage and its dismal economic performance may lead voters to forget their obsession with migration. The route back is uncertain, but the symbolic importance of the Northern Ireland deal is not.

CONTEXT NEWS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Feb. 27 agreed a new deal with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. The agreement marks a “new chapter” in relations between the UK and European Union, Sunak said in a press conference.

The so-called Windsor Framework will update the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed as part of Boris Johnson’s 2019 Brexit deal, under which Belfast remained subject to EU rules and regulations.

The new framework will reduce physical checks on trade between Britain and the province of Northern Ireland, when goods are not destined for export to the EU, Sunak and von der Leyen said. The deal will address the so-called “democratic deficit” created by the Protocol, by giving Northern Ireland consultative rights on new EU laws affecting trade in the province.

Steve Baker, a minister for Northern Ireland in Sunak’s government and a supporter of Brexit, described the deal as a “fantastic result” in an interview with Sky News.

