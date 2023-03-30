













LONDON, March 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK has followed the European Union in watering down plans to phase out fossil fuel cars – sort of. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has kept a 2030 deadline to end sales of combustion engines, but has now given carmakers more flexibility on how quickly they get there. It’s arguably a less meaningful climbdown than the EU, which last week agreed to let carmakers keep selling old-school motors if they use synthetic carbon-neutral fuels.

The UK has a long way to go. Last year, some 17% of cars registered were fully battery electric vehicles. The good news is that cheaper EVs are coming, thanks to the imports from the likes of China. The big question is how many of those rides will be made in the United Kingdom. UK car production has roughly halved since the Brexit vote to just 900,000 cars last year, according to Inovev data. The shift to electric vehicles will see carmakers want robust local battery supply chains and cheap energy, in which the UK is lagging. And Britain will need to compete with the U.S. and the EU, which are aggressively subsidising green industries, as with the United States’ $370 billion Inflation Reduction Act. Sunak on Thursday announced support for the energy transition, and hinted at more money for carmakers “in the coming months”. He needs to step up a gear or two. (By Neil Unmack)

