UK cements business flakiness with builder U-turn

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s 4 billion pound cladding fix should raise alarm bells for other industries. On Monday, the government said it would get housebuilders like Persimmon (PSN.L), Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) and Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) to pay for a larger share of the estimated 15 billion pound cost of removing flammable cladding on apartment blocks. The move, designed to prevent the repeat of a catastrophic fire in 2017, sent builders’ shares down as much as 6%.

The new plan should go down well with voters. Boris Johnson’s government last October said it would hit housebuilders for 2 billion pounds. It had already committed 5 billion pounds of taxpayer money to remove cladding, and homeowners were on the hook to pay the rest. Given the squeeze on living standards and rising energy bills, it’s easy to see why the prime minister may have decided to tap housebuilders for more. The risk, however, is that hitting the sector will hurt housebuilding, exacerbating the UK’s housing shortage. The speed of the U-turn, meanwhile, highlights Johnson’s government’s mercurial attitude towards the private sector. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Atos’ latest profit warning keeps new CEO busy read more

Permira picks good time to flog some Dr. Martens read more

HSBC edges out of China sin bin with new deals read more

Beyond Meat’s faux chicken has investors drooling read more

Beijing misfires opening salvo at algorithms read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic