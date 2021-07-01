Breakingviews
UK finance shakeup papers over post-Brexit cracks
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rishi Sunak is doing his best to persuade the City of London there’s life beyond the European Union. The UK’s Brexit-supporting finance minister on Thursday cosied up to the country’s financial services sector with a blizzard of regulatory initiatives read more . The UK Treasury is studying changes to wholesale markets, insurance regulation, and requirements for IPO prospectuses, among others. It also promised changes to rules on funds, payments and crypto-assets.
Yet the multiple overhauls will struggle to make up for UK-based financial firms’ loss of access to the EU’s single market. Sunak admitted that his hope for the UK and EU to strike a deal on regulatory equivalence “has not happened”. Indeed, the Treasury is trying to repair some of the damage from Brexit by proposing fast-track visas for people with a job offer from growing companies. The UK’s insistence that it does not plan to lower regulatory standards is welcome. But its ability to soften the Brexit blow is limited. (By Peter Thal Larsen)
