UK foreign minister Truss "100% behind PM" Johnson, BBC says

1 minute read

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends a news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen) in Ankara, Turkey, June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss has said she is "100% behind the PM," the BBC reported, after two other senior ministers quit the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Reporting by UK bureau; editing by William James

