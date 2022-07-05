1 minute read
UK foreign minister Truss "100% behind PM" Johnson, BBC says
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss has said she is "100% behind the PM," the BBC reported, after two other senior ministers quit the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.
Reporting by UK bureau; editing by William James
