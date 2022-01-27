UK gets tough with Guy Hands, 25 years late

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK’s Ministry of Defence may be going to war with Guy Hands. The government wants to unpick a high-profile sale and leaseback of military housing. Hands, while at Nomura (8604.T), bought the properties through Annington for 1.7 billion pounds in 1996, and his private equity firm Terra Firma now owns them. It was one of the financier’s most famous deals, but with hindsight may have been a bad one for taxpayers, given the astronomical rise in UK house prices since. Moody’s now reckons the properties are worth as much as 9 billion pounds.

The government is trying to buy the houses back through an independent tribunal for leaseholders. The risk for Hands is that prices are lower than he would get through a competitive auction, and the process takes years. Terra Firma is considering legal action. The move highlights the government’s increasingly unpredictable approach to big business read more . Still, Hands can’t be too angry: a report in 2018 estimated that Annington had made a 13.4% annual return from the deal, nearly double what was expected when the properties were sold. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Diageo enjoys cocktail of rising sales and profit read more

TCI’s railroading tactics read more

Bloomsbury reaps rewards of author-based ESG read more

GE’s Larry Culp learns to say “no” read more

Ericsson shows there’s life beyond China read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic