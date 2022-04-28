Pound banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Insurance is supposed to be about the management of risk. New UK reforms that hope to free up 95 billion pounds of capital to invest in green pursuits like wind farms strike a discordant tone: after all, it’s not so long ago that the UK regulators were asking insurers to retain dividends. But Finance minister Rishi Sunak now also wants to double the size threshold at which insurers have to apply the so-called Solvency II regime to 10 million euros’ worth of gross premiums.

Governments love encouraging new entrants into markets, but it’s not without risks. A similar new entry push in the UK energy sector allowed inappropriate upstarts to join the market, who then went bust amid soaring energy prices. The Bank of England may be under scrutiny for taking ages to approve insurers’ investments in areas like infrastructure and green energy. But going from too cautious to too gung-ho isn’t a good look. (By Aimee Donnellan)

