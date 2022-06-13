LONDON, June 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Talk about bad timing. The British economy shrunk for the second consecutive month in April, the Office for National Statistics revealed on Monday, just a few days before the Bank of England is expected to again raise interest rates and outline future hikes in its battle against inflation read more . The gloomy economic news again raises the question whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is doing what is necessary to cushion the public from the upcoming hit.

In another context, the prospect of a major economic slowdown would be a warning to the central bank not to tighten monetary policy too fast. But with inflation running at an annual rate of 9% - much higher than in the rest of Europe – the BoE has little choice but to keep hiking. Higher rates will not force oil producers to pump more or persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his blockade of Ukrainian wheat. But Britain’s tight labour market means BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has to be concerned about a possible wage-price spiral.

This leaves responsibility for easing the pain with the government, which was late waking up to the necessity of doing more to support the economy. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak last month announced a package worth 15 billion pounds – equivalent to about 0.7% of this year’s GDP - to help households cope with the impact of higher energy and food prices. But the overall UK fiscal burden remains the highest in 40 years, in part because Sunak last year started to unwind pandemic-era stimulus programmes and announced tax hikes worth about 2% of GDP over two years. It may be the time to revisit those decisions.

With gross government debt at almost 140% of GDP this year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, – compared with 115% for the euro area – the UK cannot spend freely. But the essence is timing. For now, the country is dealing not only with the aftermath of the pandemic and the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine, but also with the costs and trade frictions involved in leaving the European Union.

Brexit has contributed to a tight labour market by restricting low-skilled EU workers. It has also made imported goods more expensive, pushing up food prices. The British economy will have to adapt to this shock over time. But the case for the government to help households and businesses through a few rough years just got stronger.

CONTEXT NEWS

The UK’s gross domestic product unexpectedly shrank by 0.3% in April, due notably to the impact of a reduction in the government's coronavirus test-and-trace and vaccination programmes, the Office for National Statistics said on June 12.

The decline, which followed a 0.1% contraction in March, marked first the back-to-back monthly declines in economic output since March and April 2020, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on June 8 predicted that the UK economy would be flat in 2023, the worst performance among industrialised nations, after growing by 2.6% in 2022.

The pound was trading at $1.2213, down 0.8%, at 0930 GMT on June 13.

