













LONDON, May 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK is trying to do something about its dwindling listings. Britain’s financial watchdog wants to spur domestic IPO markets by weakening shareholder protections. Yet making London appealing to fast-growing foreign firms requires wider reforms, and lower standards are only a good idea if investors punish bad governance.

The Financial Conduct Authority isn’t the only watchdog to water down its listing rules, but it has more reasons than most to up its game. The UK prides itself on being a financial hub, but accounted for just 5% of global IPOs between 2015 and 2020. Britain is even losing ground in Europe: in 2021, it made up just over a quarter of regional listings by value, according to Breakingviews calculations using PwC data, compared with over half 10 years earlier. Not only is London failing to attract high-profile IPOs, like chip designer Arm, but it is losing existing business: companies like building materials group CRH (CRH.L) are decamping to New York.

Tighter stock market rules may indeed be one reason why. That’s why the FCA is proposing to replace a fiddly two-tier system of standard and “premium” listing rules with a single class. Many protections from the premium category will fall away: companies will be able to award directors shares with higher voting rights for up to 10 years. Transactions between listed companies and related parties, or even large deals, need not be approved by shareholders. Those tweaks are designed to keep up with laxer financial centres, like New York.

Yet IPO red tape is far from the only stumbling block. There are wider reasons why UK stocks trade at a discount to U.S. ones. Deeper U.S. markets assign higher values to fast-growing technology companies, while regional bourses in the Middle East or Asia are growing. The UK is also making unforced errors: the Conservative government’s messy exit from the European Union means the volumes of shares traded in London is falling, hurting liquidity.

Meanwhile, the new FCA-endorsed weakening standards may lead to bigger shareholder losses and scandals. They may deter some investors, actually hurting liquidity. The UK lacks the same litigious culture in the U.S. that helps inhibit executive excess. Ideally, the FCA’s looser stance will need to be offset by more vigilant investors, but that requires the recent vogue for environmental, social and governance investing to do a lot of heavy lifting.

As such, the new rules may not create a bonanza of London IPOs. To stand up to New York, the UK domestic market will need a deeper pool of sophisticated investors, able to nurture companies before they go public, and follow them afterwards. That will probably require fewer, bigger pension funds for example, more heavily invested in growth equities. Stock market investors may even have to swallow their opposition to U.S.-style executive pay. For the FCA’s reforms to be a net benefit, a lot of things need to slot into place.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority on May 2 published a series of proposals designed to encourage companies to list in the UK.

The reforms, which are subject to consultation, would remove the current two-tier framework of standard and premium listings, and replace it with a single category of listing for listed companies.

The new framework would remove many investor protections currently required under the premium listing category. Companies will now be able to have dual-class voting shares, allowing directors to hold shares with unlimited voting rights, subject to a 10-year sunset clause. In addition, companies will no longer be required to seek shareholder approval for large transactions, or for deals involving related parties.

