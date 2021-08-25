UK M&A frenzy spreads to hazardous waste

Waste management employees wear protective gear in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

MILAN, Aug 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s penchant for M&A bidding wars is moving from supermarkets to something rather funkier: hazardous waste. As the battle for grocery chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) heats up read more , infrastructure funds Ancala Partners and Fiera Infrastructure have bid 341 million pounds for UK-listed specialist waste firm Augean (AUG.L). The cash offer, worth 325 pence a share, is appreciably above a headline 280 pence approach in July by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure.

If the new owners can grow revenue at 8% per year as per Refinitiv forecasts and up the EBITDA margin a few percentage points to 34%, they could secure an internal rate of return of 20% in five years, Breakingviews calculations suggest. Or they could hold it for longer and enjoy Augean’s stable returns. Still, the latest bid values the target at 11 times its forecast EBITDA, above the 9 times Italy-based waste specialist Ambienthesis (ATH.MI) trades at, and Augean’s shares are trading above the offer price. That implies further M&A fireworks. (By Lisa Jucca)

